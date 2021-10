As expected, DICE has finally given us our first real look at Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone mode, which is the third pillar for the game. The trailer shown below is a short one, but it does give us an idea of just how different the gameplay will be compared to your regular Conquest, and traditional Battlefield modes. In addition to that, EA has also divulged that the mode will be a four-man squad, and will focus on extraction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO