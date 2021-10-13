CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

October 13, 2021 - Full Show

By WTTW News
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering civil rights icon Timuel Black. Is a shortage of police officers coming this weekend? Tracking COVID-19 in wastewater. A new movie based loosely on Chicago’s Max Headroom incident, and more.

news.wttw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

La Ultima Palabra: ‘Astro’ Joe Guzman

Chicago at night is a dazzling sight — but the skyline and streetlamps that light up our evenings also make it harder to see the natural wonders of the night sky. Still, Chicago Astronomer founder Joe Guzman, better known as Astro Joe, says there’s plenty to see — you just need to know how to look.
ASTRONOMY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

4 Killed, 18 Others Wounded Over Weekend in Chicago: Police

Four people were killed and 18 others wounded in shootings across Chicago between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department. Data published Monday morning by the CPD shows there were 21 separate shooting incidents throughout the city during that time, and 22 total people were struck.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Exploring the Surprising Chicago Roots of Improv

When most people hear the word “improv,” they might imagine a group of funny people performing to a roar of laughter coming from an audience packed into a cabaret-style theater. But the origins of improvisation aren’t in comedy. The roots of the art form are actually in social work, specifically at Hull House, the settlement house where the “Mother of Improv,” Viola Spolin, discovered the benefits of play for Chicago’s immigrant population. Spolin’s work at Hull House eventually culminated in her creation of the theater games that became the foundation of improvisation.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Timuel Black
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Where to Go During Open House Chicago 2021

After an unusual year where all its events were virtual or outdoors, the Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago is back in typical form, allowing you to peek inside more than 100 sites across Chicagoland on October 16 and 17. Online programs remain, and will take place throughout October. There are also themed trails available through the Open House Chicago app that spotlight such topics as the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the late architect Helmut Jahn, the Obamas in Hyde Park, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy