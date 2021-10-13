October 13, 2021 - Full Show

When most people hear the word “improv,” they might imagine a group of funny people performing to a roar of laughter coming from an audience packed into a cabaret-style theater. But the origins of improvisation aren’t in comedy. The roots of the art form are actually in social work, specifically at Hull House, the settlement house where the “Mother of Improv,” Viola Spolin, discovered the benefits of play for Chicago’s immigrant population. Spolin’s work at Hull House eventually culminated in her creation of the theater games that became the foundation of improvisation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO