October 13, 2021 - Full Show
Remembering civil rights icon Timuel Black. Is a shortage of police officers coming this weekend? Tracking COVID-19 in wastewater. A new movie based loosely on Chicago’s Max Headroom incident, and more.news.wttw.com
Remembering civil rights icon Timuel Black. Is a shortage of police officers coming this weekend? Tracking COVID-19 in wastewater. A new movie based loosely on Chicago’s Max Headroom incident, and more.news.wttw.com
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0