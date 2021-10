I am a frum man with a wife and several children. My wife is a balabuste (good housekeeper) and takes adequate care of our children. My problem is that although we are quite frum, my wife has a great attraction to soap operas and romance novels. We never had a TV in the house until my wife bought herself a laptop, which she keeps in our bedroom closet and pulls it out during the day. The whole day she watches these soap operas and the whole night she reads these novels. Even on Shabbos, instead of spending time with the children and me, she spends the whole day reading her romance novels. I can hardly communicate with her because she is so engrossed in her reading! My wife doesn’t want the children to see she is reading such material so she tries to hide the novels by covering the books with book covers.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO