Two different projects involving Egg Harbor breweries will be open for you to discuss at plan commission meetings in the coming days. On October 12th, the plan commission will first weigh in on a Special Development District Relief Application for One Barrel Brewing Company’s taproom on Market Street. Peter Gentry and Double Barrel Co. LLC are looking to add parking for more of its patrons on top of what was previously proposed. A public hearing is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Kress Pavilion’s Great Hall in person and on Zoom.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO