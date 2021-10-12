Modernization effort underway to keep Holloman High Speed Test Track on the rails
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — To ensure the Holloman High Speed Test Track at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, continues its record-setting ways and serves as a hub for testing to enhance pilot safety and hypersonic systems development for decades to come, 846th Test Squadron personnel are exploring the modernization of the HHSTT rail system.
