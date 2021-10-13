Goshen soccer blanks Batavia 3-0

Goshen’s Gavin Thompson saved seven Batavia shots en route to his fourth shutout of the year. Photo/Garth Shanklin

Two of the top boys soccer teams in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division clashed on the field at Jim Brown Stadium in Goshen last week.

The end result was a little one-sided. Goshen scored early and kept Batavia off the board in a 3-0 win to (temporarily) move into sole possession of first place in the league.

“They wanted this game,” Batavia head coach Erik Poggi said. “We came out hesitant, we just hadn’t been playing like ourselves the past couple games.”

Goshen head coach Justin Lengyel was happy with how his team was able to control possession throughout the contest.

“We train to play that way all the time,” Lengyel said. “We’ve had some injuries, we’ve had to overcome them, but we got all our guys back tonight. The game plan just came together.”

Goshen took seven shots on goal in the contest. Tanner Newberry, Ethan Lengyel and Zane Jimison scored goals for the Warriors. Parker Horr, Isaac Laney and Newberry recorded assists.

“They gave us 100 percent for sure, they just kept taking shots,” Lengyel said. “One of the things we’ve been working on lately is to shoot more, we tend to be conservative offensively. They look for the perfect shot. I’m telling them, ‘Anytime you get an opportunity, take it. You never know when you’re going to get a ricochet or deflection.”

Goshen’s third goal came after the Warriors forced a turnover in the Batavia attacking third. Jimison beat the keeper to cap off the scoring.

“The defense was a little disorganized, and we gave up two goals because of it,” Poggi said. “The third goal, I started moving people up trying to create chances. Inexperience in the back. Give Goshen credit, they wanted it tonight.”

Goshen goalkeeper Gavin Thompson recorded seven saves and the shutout. He sits tied for fourth in the SBAAC with four shutouts this season and his 109 saves are third in the league.

“Gavin is a phenomenal player,” Lengyel said. “He’s world-class. He lets very little get by him. We couldn’t have asked for a better goalkeeper.”

The loss snapped a nine-match unbeaten streak for the Bulldogs. The team’s previous defeat came on August 26 against CHCA.

“We’ve played well and we had some decent opponents,” Poggi said. “This is our first real test of adversity in a long time. We’re curious to see how we’re going to respond.”

As of this writing, four SBAAC American Division teams have a chance at the league title. Goshen, Wilmington and Batavia sit in a three-way tie for first place at 5-1-2 overall pending the results of games on Tuesday, October 12.

“We dropped our first league game, which is new for them,” Poggi said. “There are four teams right now, Wilmington and New Richmond are right there and we all play each other over the next week and a half.”

New Richmond is fourth at 3-2-2. If the Lions win out, beating Goshen and Western Brown, they would be in a position to earn a tie if Wilmington and Batavia also lose one game out of their last two.

Goshen closes out the regular season at home against New Richmond on Thursday, October 14. Batavia hosts Wilmington that same night.