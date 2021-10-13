Ethel Ramey Faulkner

Ethel Atkinson “Sydney” Diggs, age 104, of Diggs, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at her son’s residence in Topping, Va. She was born in Long Island, N.Y., and was a retired educator and counselor. Mrs. Diggs earned a liberal arts degree from Hamline University in 1940 and a master’s degree in counseling from the College of William and Mary in 1959 and also studied at Harvard University. She taught for nine years at the University of Florida’s demonstration high school as a master teacher and then taught at Central Florida Community College in Ocala. In 1966 she helped start a new school, Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Fla., and taught there for 10 years before retiring and moving to her husband’s homeplace in Diggs, Virginia.

DIGGS, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO