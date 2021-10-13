CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ethel Ramey Faulkner

Herald Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthel Ramey Faulkner, 88, of Eddyville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Rivers Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa. She was a homemaker, a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and traveling. She is survived by one daughter, Patti (Steve) Simmons, Bowling Green; four sons, Dennis (Bonnie) Faulkner...

Ethel Atkinson “Sydney” Diggs, age 104, of Diggs, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at her son’s residence in Topping, Va. She was born in Long Island, N.Y., and was a retired educator and counselor. Mrs. Diggs earned a liberal arts degree from Hamline University in 1940 and a master’s degree in counseling from the College of William and Mary in 1959 and also studied at Harvard University. She taught for nine years at the University of Florida’s demonstration high school as a master teacher and then taught at Central Florida Community College in Ocala. In 1966 she helped start a new school, Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Fla., and taught there for 10 years before retiring and moving to her husband’s homeplace in Diggs, Virginia.
New Eddyville eatery draws on family's heritage

From the Windy City to Lyon County. The Mijes family moved 400 miles, from Chicago, Illinois, to Eddyville, to start a new life and, as it turns out, a new business. In November 2019, Rudy Mijes, his wife Gloria and sons Jesse and Jose relocated to western Kentucky. A business venture enticed Rudy — the patriarch — that sprung a multi-generational, diversified business endeavor.
Lyon County sheriff's report

At 1:15. a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint regarding a disturbance on Magnolia Street in Kuttawa. Upon arrival, they located an injured woman who claimed a man had assaulted her. Deputy Sheriff Joe Witherspoon located Gary E. Hopper, 62, of Kuttawa and charged...
