A free, drive-through booster clinic was held Wednesday at Barron Electric, where those in high-risk age groups or professions could get the Pfizer booster dose. Barron County Public Health workers at the clinic said they had 1,000 doses available to administer. With just an hour left to go of the clinic, they had administered just 250 doses but were still hoping to get at least 300 by the end of the day. They did, with 331 booster doses as the dayend total.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO