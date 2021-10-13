Eleven Minnesota traffic safety leaders receive Toward Zero Deaths Awards

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven people and one organization will be officially recognized by the Minnesota departments of health, public safety and transportation with Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Awards during the 2021 TZD state conference, held virtually Oct. 13 through Nov. 17. The TZD Awards are presented annually to recognize significant achievements that help save lives and reduce life-changing injuries on Minnesota roads. Road fatalities have decreased by 40 percent since the TZD program began in 2003.