MINNESOTA REPORTS 2,388 NEW COVID CASES AND 24 DEATHS, 1 DEATH REPORTED IN POLK COUNTY

The Minnesota Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for today and the state reported 2,388 cases with 24 deaths. 2 deaths were reported in northwest Minnesota, 1 in Polk County, and 1 in Pennington County. Polk County reported 12 new cases with five probable, Marshall County had 9 with two probable, Mahnomen County had 7 with one probable, Pennington County had 7 with three probable, Roseau County had 6 with one probable, Norman County had 6 with one probable, and Red Lake County had 2.