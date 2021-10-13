Demolition Permits Issued for Three Vacant Rowhouses at 2422, 2424, and 2426 Harlan Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the demolition of three two-story prewar rowhouses at 2422, 2424, and 2426 Harlan Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. The buildings are located on the south side of the block between North 24th and North 25th streets and will be dismantled via the City of Philadelphia Demolition Program. Each structure measures 1,200 square feet. Permits list the Philadelphia Housing Authority as the owner and Francis Henriquez of FH Demolition as the contractor. Work costs are specified at $9,105 per structure, for a total of $27,315 for the three.