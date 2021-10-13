CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy Report: Massively Underinvested

When it comes to the great energy transition, the consumers and the economy just can’t win! The world is in a man-made catch 22. The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that the world is not investing enough in green fuels to meet climate goals nor is it investing enough in fossil fuels to meet demand. Moody’s rating agency has said that global annual upstream spending needs to increase by as much as 54 percent to $542 billion if the oil market is to avert the next supply shortage shock. What about the current shock?

mining.com

What the energy transition may bring for five battery metals – report

ING Economics published a new report in which its experts predict what the ongoing energy transition might bring for five key metals – copper, aluminum, nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Taking into consideration where different regions of the world stand when it comes to moving towards a low-carbon future where global...
investing.com

Iraq says oil price above $80 is 'a positive indicator' - spokesman

(Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry spokesman said that an oil price above $80 is "a positive indicator" but needs long term stability. The oil ministry cited Asim Jihad on its Telegram channel as also saying that Iraq aims to achieve the highest financial revenues by committing to the OPEC+ agreement.
investing.com

INEOS to invest $2.3 billion on green hydrogen production

(Reuters) - INEOS, Europe's largest Hydrogen producer, said on Monday it would invest more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on electrolysis plants to make zero-carbon green hydrogen across Europe. The first plants will be built in Norway, Germany and Belgium over the next 10 years, with others planned in...
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
ShareCast

Diversified Energy shares plummet on methane leaks report

Journalists from Bloomberg assessed US well sites owned by Diversified, and reportedly found methane leaks “at most” of the places it had visited. The report sent the shares tumbling, and by 1300 BST they had lost 21% at 99.98p. Diversified, a specialist in mature, low-decline, low-risk wells, refuted the report,...
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
investing.com

Energy Report: On Second Thought

Oil prices are soaring back after the Department of Energy downplayed suggestions that they might use the strategic petroleum reserve to ban oil exports in an attempt to lower energy prices. Perhaps the Department of Energy realized that energy secretary Jennifer Grandholm suggestion is just talk but the reality of using the strategic petroleum reserve or banning oil exports would make the global energy crisis worse, not better.
techxplore.com

Report shows energy demand must be slashed to hit climate targets

Demand for energy in the UK must be significantly reduced if net zero targets are to be met, emissions reductions will not be enough, according to a report today from CREDS, the government-funded Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions, led by Professor Nick Eyre, Oxford Professor of Energy and Climate Policy.
theedgemarkets.com

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy for US$1.8 billion — report

TOKYO (Oct 7): Eneos Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest refiner, plans to buy Japan Renewable Energy for about ¥200 billion (US$1.8 billion) from Goldman Sachs and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. The deal would mark the first major purchase of a renewables company by...
investing.com

The Energy Report: The Green Raw Deal

Global elites have sacrificed the health and welfare of the global economy in the name of saving the planet while leaving the poor out in the cold. Green energy lobbyists have secured trillions of dollars of investment around the globe, enhancing their living standards as we lower the standards for millions of people.
