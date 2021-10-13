Energy Report: Massively Underinvested

When it comes to the great energy transition, the consumers and the economy just can’t win! The world is in a man-made catch 22. The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that the world is not investing enough in green fuels to meet climate goals nor is it investing enough in fossil fuels to meet demand. Moody’s rating agency has said that global annual upstream spending needs to increase by as much as 54 percent to $542 billion if the oil market is to avert the next supply shortage shock. What about the current shock?