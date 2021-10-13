Evangeline Lily Says She Finally Understands Her ‘Ant-Man’ Character
Evangeline Lilly has portrayed Hope van Dyne (AKA The Wasp) in the MCU for years, but it’s only now that she claims she finally understands her character. Debuting as Hope in Ant-Man opposite Paul Rudd, Lilly got the chance to don her own superhero costume in the following film Ant-Man and the Wasp. She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and even lent her voice to Marvel’s What If...? series on Disney+. But now, it seems, she can finally access the character on a personal level.kffm.com
