CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Evangeline Lily Says She Finally Understands Her ‘Ant-Man’ Character

By Claire Epting
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evangeline Lilly has portrayed Hope van Dyne (AKA The Wasp) in the MCU for years, but it’s only now that she claims she finally understands her character. Debuting as Hope in Ant-Man opposite Paul Rudd, Lilly got the chance to don her own superhero costume in the following film Ant-Man and the Wasp. She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and even lent her voice to Marvel’s What If...? series on Disney+. But now, it seems, she can finally access the character on a personal level.

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Letitia Wright Reportedly Continued to Share Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

“Black Panther” and “Mangrove” actress Letitia Wright ignited an anti-vax controversy last December after sharing a video that questioned Covid-19 vaccines. Wright was labeled anti-vax across social media after sharing on Twitter a 69-minute YouTube video featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi. The actress included the prayer hands emoji as a caption. The video found Arayomi questioning the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Wright initially responded to the backlash by posting: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” A new report on Hollywood’s response to the Coronavirus vaccine published by The...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Judy Greer Says She's Available to Return for Third Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the most-anticipated MCU films as it will mark the proper introduction of Kang the Conqueror in the franchise after his alternate timeline variant made an appearance in the first season finale of Loki. Several key cast members from the previous Ant-Man films are expected to return in the film, but it turns out that there is someone who is still waiting for a call.
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Judy Greer hopes for Ant-Man return

Judy Greer is keen to reprise the role of Maggie Lang in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania but has not been asked about the Marvel movie yet. Judy Greer hopes to return for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'. The 46-year-old actress has played Maggie Lang in the previous two 'Ant-Man'...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evangeline Lilly
Person
Paul Rudd
SuperHeroHype

Evangeline Lilly Praises Jeff Loveness’ Ant-Man 3 Script

Evangeline Lilly Praises Jeff Loveness’ Ant-Man 3 Script. Marvel officially began exploring alternate realities with WandaVision, Loki, and What If…?, and the adventure will continue on the big screen throughout the studio’s remaining Phase Four entries. For example, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has also managed to drum up excitement by bringing Kang the Conqueror to the big screen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Recalls How She Found Out Her Character Died in WandaVision

The fateful snap from Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War came with catastrophic effects for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading many audiences to wonder what happened to supporting characters seen throughout the franchise. While Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, who audiences met in Captain Marvel, was confirmed to have survived the snap, WandaVision confirmed that Maria had died of a terminal illness in the five years during which half of the planet's population had vanished. This reveal came as a surprise to fans, though Lynch herself was told about her character's fate more than a year before the series premiered.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Captain Marvel star reveals when she learned about her character's death

WandaVision spoilers follow. Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch recalls feeling "sad, but proud" when she learned that her character Maria Rambeau had died off-screen. Anyone who's been following the Marvel movies knows that Thanos' snap lead to the disappearances of several main players, including Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, and Doctor Strange.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star reveals she won't return for Ant-Man and The Wasp 3

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania apparently doesn't feature Judy Greer as Maggie, Scott Lang's ex-wife and the mother of Cassie. Having shown up in the previous two Paul Rudd-headlined blockbusters, this is a slight surprise, and the actress herself definitely wants to rejoin the franchise. "I haven't been told anything...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantumania
epicstream.com

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Shares Filming is Halfway Done

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One of the films in the long line of Marvel’s Phase Four slate is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the star who plays Hope Van Dyne, Evangeline Lilly, shares an exciting filming update that they are already halfway done which means that they finally passed its midpoint making the film closer to being a reality. She also shed some light on her character and how she now understands her better.
RETAIL
digitalspy.com

Evangeline Lilly has some very high hopes for Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently filming, with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas returning alongside Jonathan Majors, who is (kind of) reprising his Loki role through some multi-verse shenanigans. As is often the case with Marvel films, Lilly is sworn to secrecy about what we...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marvel Movie Shifts: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Kick Off Summer 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Heads To July & More

As Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is being aggressively buzzed to possibly open at $100 million, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel’s co-production with Sony, to open even higher, Disney has just shifted its entire Marvel movie theatrical schedule for 2022 and beyond. Exhibition, no need to be alarmed: This has nothing to do with a change in distribution strategy for these films, I’m informed. There’s no Disney+ theatrical day-and-date going on, nor are Disney execs immediately concerned about the future of the global marketplace. It’s all on account of a domino effect going on with production and filmmakers. Some titles are contending with finishing scenarios...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy