US Dollar Index meets support around 94.20

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY comes under pressure and retreats to the 94.20 region. US headline CPI rose 5.4% YoY in September, above consensus. The FOMC Minutes are due later in the NA session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the selling bias unchanged around the 94.30/20 band midweek.

