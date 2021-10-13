Bottle Shortages Have Kwik Trip Pausing Flavored Milk

The La Crosse-based Kwik Trip convenience store chain says is pausing the sale of some flavored milk due to supply-chain shortages. The company says it’s short on plastic bottles. Low-fat chocolate and strawberry milk in eight-ounce and 16-ounce bottles are off the shelves for now. There’s no shortage of milk as Kwik Trip owns its own dairy plant and ships 105,000 gallons of milk each day. A spokesman says Kwik Trip hopes to have bottles back on the shelves by next week.