JACKSON, Tenn. – The Belmont men's golf team stands in fourth place after day one of the Grover Page Classic held Monday at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee. During play on Monday, the Bruins posted rounds of 294 and 287 to finish the day in fourth place at 581. Host UT-Martin has the team lead at 559, with Tennessee Tech in second at 568, and New Orleans in third place at 569.

JACKSON, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO