How to dress warmly for winter

Last week the temperature dipped down and El Pasoans started bringing out their sweaters and wondering if its time to switch out their closet. Last week, El Paso went through an unseasonally chilly couple of days and El Pasoans were wondering if we were going to be seeing winter come a few weeks early. But sadly, no, the weather is heating up again and we could see temperatures in the low 90s as soon as this weekend. Now those of us who have been reaching into the deepest parts of our closets for our hoodies and sweaters are wondering if we should still wait a few weeks before bringing them back out.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO