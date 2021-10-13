CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, IL

Rhonda Mae Compton-Flannigan

wmix94.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Mae Compton-Flannigan, 66, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 2:24 pm October 11, 2021 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born February 11, 1955 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Kenneth and Noma (Richardson) Compton. Rhonda married Donald Flannigan in 1999.In addition to her beloved husband, Rhonda is survived by her brother, Vint Compton and wife, Kelly of Mount Vernon, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her sister, Debra James and grandparents. Rhonda had her private pilot certification, two years drafting on mechanics, Wilton’s School of Cake Decorating certificate, and was a tutor for the Rend Lake College Literacy Program.

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Mount Vernon, IL
Obituaries
City
Belle Rive, IL
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Reynolds
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy