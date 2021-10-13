Rhonda Mae Compton-Flannigan, 66, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 2:24 pm October 11, 2021 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born February 11, 1955 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Kenneth and Noma (Richardson) Compton. Rhonda married Donald Flannigan in 1999.In addition to her beloved husband, Rhonda is survived by her brother, Vint Compton and wife, Kelly of Mount Vernon, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her sister, Debra James and grandparents. Rhonda had her private pilot certification, two years drafting on mechanics, Wilton’s School of Cake Decorating certificate, and was a tutor for the Rend Lake College Literacy Program.