Winona County, MN

WI Lien October

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice Of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that on October 28, 2021, between 10:00 & 11:00, a public sale will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord's lien. The names and a brief description of the contents of the units are as follows: At 1315 Bainbridge St. La Crosse Wi 54063 Timothy Olsen- cooler, bike tires At 408 St. Cloud Street la Crosse Wi 54603 Martha Hayes-plants, broom, picture frame Crystalyn Juen- misc. totes, boxes At 2115 Ward Ave La Crosse Wi 54601 Kari Perez- stroller, monitor, washer, dryer, misc. boxes totes Adam Graham-shelving supplies At 1506 Rose St La Crosse Wi 54061 Ashlyn Witt- mattress, toys, misc. bags At 74 Copeland Ave La Crosse Wi 54601 Shane Brackett-kennel, vanity, large trash can, totes At 2529 Hwy 16 St La Crosse Wi 54603 Ashley Zehner-bike Don Simpson Jr.-Garden Soil, misc. household, Misc. boxes At 417 East Cleveland St. Arcadia Wi Sidney Nicholas-folding table, appliances, dresser, misc. totes, and boxes Beth McFarlane- misc. housewares, totes and boxes At 915 Railroad Ave. Viroqua WI 54665 Trevor Parr- tires, large toys, electric fireplace, totes At 315 Railroad Ave Viroqua WI 54665 Jamie Haug- lamp, razor scooter, large TV misc. housewares At 239 North Spring Street, Blair Wi 54616 Shelly Daffinson-TV, toolbox, misc. housewares At 36261 Kopp Street Whitehall, Wi 54773 Daniel Bremer- metal canister, misc. household The terms of the sale will be cash or certified check. Call Edwards Mini-Storage (J.A.E. Mini-Storage L.L.C.) at 785-1770 between 8:30 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. the morning of the sales to get the exact time for each unit, Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 704.90 (3) (b). LAC: October 13, 20, 2021 88368WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

