NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, CHIPPEWA COUNTY Case No. 2021CV000178 AMENDED SUMMONS Money Judgment: 30301 Our File: 3957161 Crown Asset Management, LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. Plaintiff, vs. RICHARD PAULSEN AKA RICHARD PAUL PAULSEN JR. 6202 201ST ST CHIPPEWA FALLS WI 54729-3038 Defendant(s). THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, To each person named above as Defendant: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within 40 days after 10/18/2021 you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court whose address is 711 NORTH BRIDGE STREET, CHIPPEWA, WI 54729-0550 and to RAUSCH STURM LLP, Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is shown below. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer to the complaint or provide a written demand for said complaint within the 40 day period, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated: October 1, 2021. Electronically Signed by Paul H. Thielhelm Paul H. Thielhelm, State Bar #1061513 RAUSCH STURM LLP ATTORNEYS IN THE PRACTICE OF DEBT COLLECTION 250 N. Sunnyslope Rd., Suite 300 Brookfield WI 53005 Toll Free: (877) 215-2552 TTY: 711 Attorney for the Plaintiff 10/18 10/25 11/1 LAC88458 WNAXLP.

