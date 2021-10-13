CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Latest activity

Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Juegos liked Karkashan's post The Shackled Wolves - 2021 Games Completed Thread. Castlevania: Circle of the Moon* (PS4) (from the Castlevania: Advanced Collection) Interesting note with this run is I messed up the... Juegos liked CitizenOfVerona's post. The Shackled Wolves - 2021 Games Completed Thread. Halo 3 (XSX) It took...

forum.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread: How to get Grapple and Bombs early + Kraid quick kill

The world of can feel somewhat linear on a first playthrough, but developer MercurySteam has filled it with secret routes. With enough skill, players can collect key items out of the normal order, opening up the map to greater exploration. One such sequence break allows you to get the Grapple Beam and Morph Ball Bombs earlier than normal. With early Bombs, it’s then possible to execute a secret Kraid quick kill that comes with its own unique (and gross) interactive cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread is seemingly boosting sales for the whole Metroid franchise

Is here at last after roughly 16 years of on-and-off development, and not only is it totally awesome, but initial UK sales data reveals the game had the highest-grossing launch there of any title in the Metroid franchise. But the good financial news apparently does not stop there. As Metroid fan site Shinesparkers notes, the success of Metroid Dread seems to have triggered a sales boost for games across the franchise on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop. Metroid Fusion, Metroid: Zero Mission, and Metroid Prime Trilogy are all in the top 10 sales rankings across the US and UK, with Super Metroid also reaching the top 10 in the UK. Metroid: Samus Returns meanwhile sits in third place on the Nintendo 3DS eShop for either region.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

A Little Golf Journey tees off on Nintendo Switch

There has been an interestingly large number of golf games that have come to the Nintendo Switch. Even so, Playtonic’s new A Little Golf Journey seeks to shake things up a bit by introducing a variety of different mechanics, thus offering a unique gameplay experience. Rather than a traditional golf...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Juegos#Advanced Collection#Xsx#Bungie#Theamazinglsb#Nis America#Furyu
Nintendo Enthusiast

5 major lingering mysteries from the Bayonetta 3 trailer

After almost four long years, Bayonetta fans can finally rest easy. The most recent Nintendo Direct showed off first gameplay of the much-anticipated Bayonetta 3, and Hideki Kamiya was happy enough to, briefly, unblock fans on social media. That’s all well and good, but how much more have we really learned about what PlatinumGames is doing with Bayonetta 3 after watching its latest trailer? It may be a brief look at the game, but PlatinumGames was kind enough to leave us with just enough hints on what the Umbra Witch’s latest outing could include. These are just five things that intrigued us about the Bayonetta 3 gameplay trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Why Metroid Dread’s difficulty is a perfect fit for the game

Is tough. While it’s far from the first Metroid game to be challenging, it’s probably the first time it’s been this tough since the first two entries, and it’s certainly more consistently demanding than 2017’s Samus Returns on Nintendo 3DS. Naturally, some people are finding it to be off-putting for that reason, and I can’t blame them. It’s a sharp change from the norm that can be a bit of a shock, especially for the first brand new 2D entry in almost two decades. But while I do understand some of the frustration, I can’t help but feel like the difficulty is a perfect fit for Metroid Dread within the context of the game and the greater Metroid franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Joy: Mario Party Superstars overview trailer showcases new features

It’s almost that time of year. No, I am not talking about Halloween. I speak of the loss of friendship via Mario Party Superstars. The party game features 100 minigames and five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 titles. Previously, we received a nice introduction trailer for the game via YouTube. The tradition continues today with an overview trailer for Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo says Metroid Dread has a game-ending bug and will fix it

Most people are having a totally dandy time playing , and we have already shared guides on how to sequence-break the game and have a blast doing it. However, Nintendo has just brought it to players’ attention that Metroid Dread has a game-ending bug that can “prevent players from progressing under a certain condition,” and Nintendo promises a patch will arrive by the end of October to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
Nintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Big debuts for Metroid Dread and Switch OLED in Japan

Last week was a big one for video game sales in Japan with huge debuts for Nintendo, including Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Famitsu has released its latest software and hardware sales estimates from Japanese retailers during the week of October 4 to October 10, 2021. Overall,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack price: $50 a year, $80 for family plan

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that lets players go…well, online, on Nintendo Switch. To justify charging for what used to be a free feature, Nintendo regularly adds NES and SNES titles to a digital library that NSO players can access. Last month, they announced that Nintendo 64 and Genesis games would be joining that lineup, but at a price. You’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack upgrade to access them. Initially, the pricing and release date were not announced, but today we have our answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Kingdom Hearts native Switch version is still possible but ‘undecided’

When the titanic news finally arrived that Sora from Kingdom Hearts will be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo and Square Enix also announced that the Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to Switch. Specifically, cloud streaming versions of Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III are all coming to Switch, with the option to buy them in a bundle called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud. However, Nintendo Life spoke with Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama, and he said the possibility still exists for at least Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix to receive a native, non-cloud release on Nintendo Switch, though the matter is “undecided.”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Exclusive launch trailer: Angry Alligator will terrorize humans & eat bears in an open world

Lion Castle and Backup Plan have shared exclusively with Nintendo Enthusiast the launch trailer for Angry Alligator, an open-world adventure for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 where you play as an alligator eating everything in sight. The game launches on Nintendo Switch with a release date of October 19, 2021, but the PlayStation 4 release date is still to be confirmed. It will retail for $29.99 physically and digitally, though it is currently 10% off on the eShop. GS2 Games is handling publishing in North America, while Lion Castle is handling it for Europe.
RETAIL
Nintendo Enthusiast

Gleylancer review for Nintendo Switch | Ultra-refined retro shooting

If there’s one thing I still love using the Nintendo Switch for after all these years, it’s collecting niche arcade shooting games. Whether it’s a beefy port full of bonus content or a bare-bones emulated re-release, it’s so much fun to have a new, portable home for all of these bullet hell and shmup classics. As someone who’s only really fallen in love with the genre in the last decade, it’s also a great opportunity to explore the history of these games and dive into titles that were before my time. Case in point — Gleylancer, a 16-bit shmup released for the Mega Drive back in 1992. Despite making waves in Japan, it never got an English overseas release, even when it was ported to the global Wii Virtual Console in 2008. Ratalaika Games has brought Gleylancer to all modern consoles, though, including Nintendo Switch for this review, and it isn’t just packing a full English translation for the first time ever — it’s got plenty of other bonuses that blow other shmup ports out of the water.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

DC League of Super-Pets is an on-rails shooter inspired by upcoming movie

Far and away the most important announcement from DC FanDome, publisher Outright Games and developer PHL Collective have dropped an announcement trailer for on-rails shooter DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, which will release in spring 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The game is inspired by the upcoming 3D-animated DC League of Super-Pets movie that is slated for release on May 20, 2022, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. (I presume it will be an extremely dark and gritty film.)
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread guide: Unlock all Ending Rewards + Chozo Archives on one save file

Launched last week to critical acclaim, and players all over the world are now deep in the depths of planet ZDR. As with past games, Dread rewards its players for being fast, thorough, and tough. You can unlock Ending Rewards (as well as Chozo Archives) by beating the game under certain conditions, but it can be a bit tricky to get them all, and especially on one save file. Follow this guide, and you’ll be able to unlock the full gallery in one place.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer has over 45,000 dislikes

The internet is seemingly unhappy with the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, as the overview trailer has received over 45,000 dislikes on YouTube at the time of writing. Compared to the only 15,000 likes it has received, it is unusual for a Nintendo announcement. This is probably due to the high price point for the Expansion Pack, as the new subscription plan comes in at an extra $30 USD annually. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes everything from the standard subscription, plus access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games and the new DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Stab: Retro-style horror game Murder House releases on Switch via eShop

Sometimes, it’s fun to experience the nostalgia of the past. For example, PS1-style games are a popular genre. And no company does this style better than Puppet Combo. The publisher has released many titles via PC that are all horror-themed in nature. Now, it is bringing the scares to Nintendo’s latest console. The terrifying Murder House has shadow released on Switch today.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Diablo II: Resurrected server issues are being resolved, says Blizzard

Last month, Diablo II: Resurrected was released on Nintendo Switch and other major platforms, reviving one of the most beloved PC games of all time. The remake received positive reviews (including from us), so it’s a shame to see that the online experience isn’t functioning as intended. Since launch, players have been reporting a plethora of server issues plaguing Diablo II: Resurrected, with some of them losing a ton of progress as a result. However, Blizzard community manager Adam Fletcher has made a forum post shedding light on why the servers are experiencing so many issues and the roadmap for fixing them, stating the following, among other things:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest X Offline gameplay footage showcased

During the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream back in May, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest X Offline, a single-player version of the popular Japanese MMO. This version was confirmed to be releasing on Nintendo Switch earlier this month and will launch in Japan on February 26, 2022. Recently, Square Enix and B.B. Studio offered a glimpse of what to expect during a Japanese PlayStation livestream, featuring roughly 10 minutes of Dragon Quest X Offline footage. As demonstrated in the video, Dragon Quest X Offline will utilize a chibi-like art style (and we’ve previously reported on why that is), and battles will occur with the traditional turn-based combat the series is known for.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Elden Ring?

Few games have been anticipated the way that Elden Ring has. The next title from one of the video games industry’s true auteurs, Elden Ring, promises to be an evolution of everything that people have grown to love and expect from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind that has brought us Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy