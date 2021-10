In late 2020, Ohio enacted Senate Bill 39, which provides for significant tax savings for transformational mixed-use developments (TMUDs). The objective of the law is to encourage downtown revitalization through the authorization of up to $100 million in nonrefundable insurance premiums and state tax credits per year through 2023. To qualify for the project, applicants must plan new construction or redevelopment of a mixed-use facility that will have a “transformational economic impact” on the project’s area. Additional qualifications include the planned height and square footage of the proposed development, as well its projected employment on the site.

