Texas State

5 takeaways from North Texas' press conference — Littrell confident in Mean Green's mental state in midst of losing streak

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Buy Now North Texas coach Seth Littrell, left, watch the teams warm up before a game against Missouri and coach Eliah Drinkwitz last week. L.G. Patterson/AP

North Texas held its weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of its game against Marshall on Friday night.

Here's a link to this week's press conference notebook. And as always, here are five takeaways from today's event.

1. Littrell believes UNT is fine mentally

One has to wonder after four straight losses where UNT is mentally, especially with the nature of some of those losses.

UNT was beaten handily by SMU, one of its biggest rivals, and also lost a heartbreaker at Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green rallied from a 24-point deficit only to fall 24-17.

UNT's slide continued with in a 48-35 loss to Missouri last week.

Littrell doesn't have any concerns about his players' mental state, despite some tough outings.

"They're fine," Littrell said. "It's football. You have to hone in on your corrections and helping guys get a day better. You have to fight through it."

2. UNT progressed in the passing game

Austin Aune threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in UNT's loss to Missouri.

That performance was a dramatic improvement over the previous two weeks when UNT failed to throw for 100 yards.

Aune and Littrell both saw signs of growth that they attributed largely to improved chemistry. UNT lost two key receivers in Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush early in the season. Aune split time with Jace Ruder before making his first start last week.

"We still have a long way to go and need to continue improving in that area, but I did see a lot more rhythm and guys being on the same page," Littrell said.

3. Marshall's athleticism has UNT's attention

Marshall is typically one of the more physically imposing teams in Conference USA.

This season's team is no different. The Herd has a host talented skill position players, including quarterback Grant Wells.

Marshall is also allowing just 22.8 points per game.

"They're a very physical team," Littrell said. "Offensively, it all starts in the run game. They do a great job of getting downhill. That sets up the play-action pass."

4. Running back Rasheen Ali is a concern

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali is averaging 93.3 rushing yards per game and has 11 touchdowns on the season.

The redshirt freshman had a good combination of size at 201 pounds and speed.

"He does a great job and has great vision," Littrell said. "He runs physical but also has the speed to hurt you with explosive plays."

5. UNT knows it has to limit mistakes

UNT doesn't have a large margin for error this season. The Mean Green just aren't talented enough to overcome turnovers and giving up long touchdowns.

"We need to get out of our own way," Littrell said. "We have to get into a rhythm and move the ball. We have to be more consistent."

Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly UNT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rhett Robinson posted a match high 23 kills while Andrea Owens tacked on 10 kills of her own as North Texas took down UAB in four sets (26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 27-25) to claim their sixth straight Conference USA victory. Robinson racked up a total of 51.5 points,...
TENNIS
Denton Record-Chronicle

North Texas gameday: Mean Green aim to end rough week on high note against Marshall

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players spoke early this week on handling adversity in advance of a Friday night showdown with Marshall. The Mean Green had plenty to deal with at the time, including rebounding from four straight losses while dealing with a short week to prepare. What they couldn’t foresee was their list of challenges getting a little longer.
TEXAS STATE
#Conference Usa#Mental State#Football#North Texas#Louisiana Tech#Unt#Smu#Herd
Denton Record-Chronicle

What We Learned: North Texas certainly looks like Austin Aune's team at the moment

North Texas fell to 1-4 on the season on Saturday, when the Mean Green lost to Missouri 48-35 in Columbia. UNT has dropped four straight games since opening the season with a win over Northwestern State. UNT has a short week to prepare for a Friday night showdown with Marshall in the Mean Green’s first conference game since a loss to Louisiana Tech back on Sept. 25.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Torrey keeps carrying Mean Green offensively

COLUMBIA, Mo. — North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey continued to carve out a place in program history on Saturday during the Mean Green’s 48-35 loss to Missouri. The senior came into the day just 10 yards short of the 4,000-yard mark in career all-purpose yards. He became just the fifth player in program history to reach the mark in the first half and continued to carry the Mean Green offensively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Volleyball roundup: Guyer beats Prosper to win seventh in a row

PROSPER — Guyer continued its strong play with a 25-23, 28-26, 29-31, 25-23 win over Prosper to extend its winning streak to seven straight. Kyndal Stowers was phenomenal for Guyer (18-9, 8-1 District 5-6A), notching a 20-20 night with 29 kills and 20 digs. Gracey Campbell also recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 26 digs. London Hunt registered nine kills and six blocks.
PROSPER, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

