5 takeaways from North Texas' press conference — Littrell confident in Mean Green's mental state in midst of losing streak

Buy Now North Texas coach Seth Littrell, left, watch the teams warm up before a game against Missouri and coach Eliah Drinkwitz last week. L.G. Patterson/AP

North Texas held its weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of its game against Marshall on Friday night.

Here's a link to this week's press conference notebook. And as always, here are five takeaways from today's event.

1. Littrell believes UNT is fine mentally

One has to wonder after four straight losses where UNT is mentally, especially with the nature of some of those losses.

UNT was beaten handily by SMU, one of its biggest rivals, and also lost a heartbreaker at Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green rallied from a 24-point deficit only to fall 24-17.

UNT's slide continued with in a 48-35 loss to Missouri last week.

Littrell doesn't have any concerns about his players' mental state, despite some tough outings.

"They're fine," Littrell said. "It's football. You have to hone in on your corrections and helping guys get a day better. You have to fight through it."

2. UNT progressed in the passing game

Austin Aune threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in UNT's loss to Missouri.

That performance was a dramatic improvement over the previous two weeks when UNT failed to throw for 100 yards.

Aune and Littrell both saw signs of growth that they attributed largely to improved chemistry. UNT lost two key receivers in Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush early in the season. Aune split time with Jace Ruder before making his first start last week.

"We still have a long way to go and need to continue improving in that area, but I did see a lot more rhythm and guys being on the same page," Littrell said.

3. Marshall's athleticism has UNT's attention

Marshall is typically one of the more physically imposing teams in Conference USA.

This season's team is no different. The Herd has a host talented skill position players, including quarterback Grant Wells.

Marshall is also allowing just 22.8 points per game.

"They're a very physical team," Littrell said. "Offensively, it all starts in the run game. They do a great job of getting downhill. That sets up the play-action pass."

4. Running back Rasheen Ali is a concern

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali is averaging 93.3 rushing yards per game and has 11 touchdowns on the season.

The redshirt freshman had a good combination of size at 201 pounds and speed.

"He does a great job and has great vision," Littrell said. "He runs physical but also has the speed to hurt you with explosive plays."

5. UNT knows it has to limit mistakes

UNT doesn't have a large margin for error this season. The Mean Green just aren't talented enough to overcome turnovers and giving up long touchdowns.

"We need to get out of our own way," Littrell said. "We have to get into a rhythm and move the ball. We have to be more consistent."