Stocks

Current Stock Price for Temenos (TMSNY)?

Benzinga
 3 days ago

There are no upcoming dividends for Temenos. Temenos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for...

www.benzinga.com

pulse2.com

Blue Apron (APRN) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) fell by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) fell by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Blue Apron announcing it has signed an agreement for an additional $5.0 million private placement investment by RJB Partners LLC, an affiliate of Joseph N. Sanberg, a longtime investor in the company.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MoneyGram stock soars after buyout deal with Madison Dearborn valued at $1.8 billion, including debt

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. MGI, +19.22% soared 19.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, as a trading halt for news was lifted, after the digital payments company announced an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) in a cash deal valued at $1.8 billion, including $799 million in debt. Under terms of the deal, MDP will pay $11.00 for each MoneyGram share outstanding, which represents a 22.9% premium to Monday's closing price of $8.95. With about 91.7 million shares outstanding as of Oct. 27, the per-share price implies a market capitalization for MoneyGram of $1.01 billion. The deal includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, in which MoneyGram can solicit alternative acquisition proposals. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, MoneyGram will continue to operate under the MoneyGram brand and be led by current Chief Executive Alex Holmes. The stock has soared 37.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars As Intel Scoops It At 60% Premium

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of ~$5.4 billion. The purchase price implies an upside of 60% on the February 14 closing price of $33.13. The transaction will likely be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CDW (CDW) Stock: $0.50 Quarterly Dividend Declared

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) has declared a quarterly dividend. These are the details. CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) – a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers – announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share to be paid on March 10, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Discover Financial Services And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

European stocks dropped sharply on Monday, extending last week’s selloff. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Wynn Resorts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Wynn Resorts WYNN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Eni spin-off Vaar Energi priced at bottom of IPO range

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi, a spin-off from Italy’s Eni, said its planned stock market listing in Oslo will value the company at 70 billion crowns ($7.8 billion), the low end of the company’s intended range. Eni last month announced its intention to float...
OSLO, MN
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the biggest loser, trading down 19.16% to reach its 52-week low. Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Lowers S&P 500 Forecast, Cuts Year-End Target To 4,900

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) strategists have lowered their S&P 500 forecast for this year. They have cut their year-end target for the S&P 500 benchmark index to 4,900 points, down from 5,100 points previously. According to Goldman, the 4,900 target implies full-year returns of just 4% for U.S....
STOCKS

