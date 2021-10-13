Anchor Members Promote Pack the Sack
Anchor Club of Mantachie held a collection at Mantachie Elementary and Mantachie High School called Pack the Sack for the Tupelo Children's Mansion. The Tupelo Children’s Mansion’s mission to offer hope through the love of Jesus Christ to orphaned or disadvantaged children by providing their physical, spiritual, emotional, social, and educational needs contributing to their health, security and happiness, and equipping them to lead productive lives.www.djournal.com
Comments / 0