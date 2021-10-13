CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Anchor Members Promote Pack the Sack

By SUBMITTED TO THE TIMES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchor Club of Mantachie held a collection at Mantachie Elementary and Mantachie High School called Pack the Sack for the Tupelo Children's Mansion. The Tupelo Children’s Mansion’s mission to offer hope through the love of Jesus Christ to orphaned or disadvantaged children by providing their physical, spiritual, emotional, social, and educational needs contributing to their health, security and happiness, and equipping them to lead productive lives.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mantachie, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Tupelo, MS
Society
Tupelo, MS
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy