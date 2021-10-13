CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGU Texas Offering $100,000 in Cybersecurity Scholarships

thekatynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scholarship will help prepare students for a successful career as a cybersecurity professional. To coincide with Cyber Security Awareness Month, WGU Texas is making $100,000 in scholarships available to students who want to enhance their skills by earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in cybersecurity. Each Cybersecurity Scholarship is valued up to $5,000 and designed to help students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, accredited degree. Scholarships are awarded at the rate of $1,250 per six-month term.

Lexington Herald-Leader

‘Next level.’ Transylvania offers $20,000 scholarships to some Douglass graduates

Clouds couldn’t dampen the excitement on the football field at Frederick Douglass High School on Wednesday. Students clapped and cheered as they learned that graduates of the school’s Academy of Health Science biomedical science program will be eligible for a minimum $20,000 annual scholarship to Transylvania University. “We want students...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Mount Zion Nashville to Award $100,000 in College Scholarships

(Nashville, TN)-The largest Black church in the Southeast has announced that it will more than double the amount of scholarships given to college students across the country. Mount Zion Baptist Church will offer $100,000 in paid scholarships to students attending any accredited college or university in the country. Fifty (50)...
NASHVILLE, TN
unf.edu

Scholarships

The University of North Florida is committed to helping students finance their college education. There are countless public and private scholarships available to college students. Scholarships are awarded for a variety of reasons including academic achievement, financial need, campus and community involvement, and leadership experience, and generally do not need to be repaid.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

Safety Harbor Public Library Offers Scholarships to Earn a High School Diploma

Safety Harbor Public Library offers scholarships to adult residents of Pinellas County for the opportunity to earn an accredited private high school diploma online and certificate in their chosen career path. Through a partnership with Career Online High School (COHS) and the Florida State Division of Library and Information Services,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Government Technology

UT Tyler to Offer Master's Degree in Cybersecurity

(TNS) — The University of Texas at Tyler has announced its plan to offer a new Master of Science degree program to help build the cybersecurity workforce in the East Texas area. With pending approval of the UT System Board of Regents and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Master...
COLLEGES
riverbender.com

WGU Missouri Launches “Gateway To Your Future” Scholarship In Honor Of The Gateway Arch’s 56th Anniversary

St. LOUIS – WGU Missouri is pleased to announce a new scholarship offering in honor of the 56thanniversary of the completion of the Gateway Arch. The university will award more than $60,000 in scholarships to Missourians and those in the Metro East who are interested in furthering their education and advancing their careers. The Gateway Arch opened Oct. 28, 1965, as a symbol of the role St. Louis and the state of Missouri played in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the 19th century, and WGU Missouri aims to honor this important legacy through the "Gateway to Your Future” scholarship.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dayton Daily News

Cybersecurity courses offer continuing education

After months of planning and preparation, the 88th Communications Squadron’s Cybersecurity Office has kicked off Cybersecurity Awareness Month with great success. Every day this month, the 88 CS cybersecurity team will hold at least one class focused on an important factor of cybersecurity. Behind each of these informative classes are several outstanding subject-matter experts passionate about their craft.
MILITARY
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER INNOVATES FOUNDATION OFFERS STEM SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors — college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

