WGU Texas Offering $100,000 in Cybersecurity Scholarships

St. LOUIS – WGU Missouri is pleased to announce a new scholarship offering in honor of the 56thanniversary of the completion of the Gateway Arch. The university will award more than $60,000 in scholarships to Missourians and those in the Metro East who are interested in furthering their education and advancing their careers. The Gateway Arch opened Oct. 28, 1965, as a symbol of the role St. Louis and the state of Missouri played in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the 19th century, and WGU Missouri aims to honor this important legacy through the "Gateway to Your Future” scholarship.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO