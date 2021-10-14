CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) will battle to end their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The point total is 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 4.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.6 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Bengals rack up 22.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per contest (27.6).
  • The Bengals collect 48 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Lions allow per matchup (381.8).
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
Lions stats and trends

  • Detroit has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals give up.
  • The Lions collect just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow per outing (351.6).
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

