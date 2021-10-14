Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Detroit Lions (0-5) will battle to end their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The point total is 47.
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Detroit's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 4.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.6 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Bengals rack up 22.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per contest (27.6).
- The Bengals collect 48 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Lions allow per matchup (381.8).
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Lions have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals give up.
- The Lions collect just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow per outing (351.6).
- This year the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
