Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) will battle to end their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The point total is 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Detroit's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 4.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.6 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Bengals rack up 22.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per contest (27.6).

The Bengals collect 48 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Lions allow per matchup (381.8).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals give up.

The Lions collect just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow per outing (351.6).

This year the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

