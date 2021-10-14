Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in an AFC West matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The game's point total is set at 44.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have scored at least 44 points or more only one time this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is one point higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 3-2-0 this year.

The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Raiders surrender per contest (24).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Broncos collect only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders allow per outing (339.8).

In games that Denver totals more than 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Raiders rack up 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos surrender (15.2).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 15.2 points.

The Raiders rack up 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos allow per matchup (292.4).

In games that Las Vegas amasses more than 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

