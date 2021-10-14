CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in an AFC West matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The game's point total is set at 44.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have scored at least 44 points or more only one time this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is one point higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.0 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Denver is 3-2-0 this year.
  • The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Raiders surrender per contest (24).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.
  • The Broncos collect only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders allow per outing (339.8).
  • In games that Denver totals more than 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Raiders have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Raiders rack up 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos surrender (15.2).
  • Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 15.2 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos allow per matchup (292.4).
  • In games that Las Vegas amasses more than 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).
  • The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

