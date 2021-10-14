CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five in a row, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest's over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points only twice this year.
  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 14.2 points lower than the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Dolphins have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins rack up 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (30.4).
  • The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per outing (408.4).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends

  • So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.
  • This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Jaguars put up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
  • The Jaguars average 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
  • This year, in three home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Away from home, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • In three away games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

Comments / 0

Community Policy