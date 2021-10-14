Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five in a row, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest's over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points only twice this year.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 14.2 points lower than the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Dolphins have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Dolphins rack up 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (30.4).

The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per outing (408.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.

This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars put up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).

The Jaguars average 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.

This year, in three home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Away from home, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three away games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

