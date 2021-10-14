Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Miami Dolphins (1-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five in a row, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest's over/under is set at 47.
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points only twice this year.
- Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 14.2 points lower than the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Dolphins games have an average total of 45.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Dolphins have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins rack up 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (30.4).
- The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per outing (408.4).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends
- So far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Jaguars put up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
- The Jaguars average 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
- This year, in three home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Away from home, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- In three away games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- Dolphins away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
