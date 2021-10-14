Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 matchup on October 14, 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of five times.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 3.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles give up (24.8).

When Tampa Bay records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Buccaneers average 96.8 more yards per game (431.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (334.6).

When Tampa Bay totals over 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).

When Philadelphia records more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (360.2).

In games that Philadelphia amasses more than 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Eagles home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

