Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 matchup on October 14, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by running back Ronald Jones (27) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) as he scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of five times.
  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 3.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's total.
  • The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles give up (24.8).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 96.8 more yards per game (431.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (334.6).
  • When Tampa Bay totals over 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
Eagles stats and trends

  • Philadelphia has covered the spread two times this season.
  • This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).
  • When Philadelphia records more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (360.2).
  • In games that Philadelphia amasses more than 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • Eagles home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

