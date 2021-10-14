Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 matchup on October 14, 2021.
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of five times.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 3.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Buccaneers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles give up (24.8).
- When Tampa Bay records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Buccaneers average 96.8 more yards per game (431.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (334.6).
- When Tampa Bay totals over 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).
- When Philadelphia records more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (360.2).
- In games that Philadelphia amasses more than 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- Eagles home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
- This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
