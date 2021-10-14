CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpULO_0cQd6dBe00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II looks as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) inbounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 55.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.
  • In 80% of Washington's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 55.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.6 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team give up.
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 31 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team give up per matchup (407.8).
  • When Kansas City piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

  • Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
  • The Football Team rack up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).
  • The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow per outing (437.4).
  • This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.
  • In three home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
  • The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Of Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t like to talk about it. Instead, those close to the star quarterback do the talking for him. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s brother, fiancee and mother are all pretty active on social media. Mahomes’ mother, Randi,...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Chiefs Fan Getting Knocked Out During Brawl at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
prosportsoutlook.com

Patrick Mahomes is No Longer the Unanimous Best Quarterback in the NFL

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the 2x defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are off to a slow start this season, sitting at 2-3, two games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs already have more losses than they did all of last year during the regular season as Mahomes has suffered defeats to Lamar Jackson in Week 2, Justin Herbert in Week 3, and now Josh Allen in Week 5. It is safe to say that the AFC will have numerous elite quarterbacks moving forward, not just Mahomes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. The Bills are coming off a huge 40-0 blowout win over the Texans last week and will be looking for some revenge after losing in the AFC Championship last year. As for the Chiefs, they will be looking for their second win in a row after knocking off the Eagles 42-30 last week.
NFL
Reuters

Bills defense shuts down Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Josh Allen passed for 315 yards and added 59 yards rushing Sunday as the Buffalo Bills’ top-ranked defense stuffed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 in soggy Kansas City, Mo. The victory avenged the Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in last year’s AFC championship game and kept...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
KSN News

Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington on Sunday that got them back to .500. After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Dallas Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Ats#The Football Team
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy