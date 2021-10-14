Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oddsmakers give the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 55.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.

In 80% of Washington's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.6 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team give up.

When Kansas City puts up more than 31 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team give up per matchup (407.8).

When Kansas City piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Football Team rack up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).

The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow per outing (437.4).

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.

In three home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.

The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

