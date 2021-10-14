Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
Oddsmakers give the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 55.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Chiefs vs. WashingtonView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.
- In 80% of Washington's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.6 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team give up.
- When Kansas City puts up more than 31 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team give up per matchup (407.8).
- When Kansas City piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Football Team have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- The Football Team rack up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).
- The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow per outing (437.4).
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.
- In three home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
- This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0