Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 18, 2021.
The top team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), are 5.5-point favorites against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Bills vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 7.3 points greater than Monday's over/under.
- The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.7 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
- Bills games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- Against the spread, Buffalo is 5-1-0 this season.
- The Bills have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bills rack up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans surrender (26).
- Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.
- The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).
- Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 377.4 yards.
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills allow (12.8).
- Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.8 points.
- The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow per matchup (251.8).
- Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 251.8 yards.
- This year the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
- Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, on the road.
- In three away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total once.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
