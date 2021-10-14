Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 18, 2021.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The top team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), are 5.5-point favorites against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 7.3 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.7 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Bills games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 5-1-0 this season.

The Bills have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bills rack up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans surrender (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.

The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).

Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 377.4 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills allow (12.8).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.8 points.

The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow per matchup (251.8).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 251.8 yards.

This year the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, on the road.

In three away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

