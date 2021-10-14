Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The game has an over/under of 42.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42 points in three of five games this season.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in all five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 10.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

Thus far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

The Steelers have been favored by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).

The Steelers average 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (450.8).

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This season the Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers give up (22.4).

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.

When Seattle churns out over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).

In three home games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.7 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In three away games this season, Seattle has not hit the over.

This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

