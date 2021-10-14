CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The game has an over/under of 42.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42 points in three of five games this season.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in all five games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 52.3 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 10.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

  • Thus far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have been favored by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
  • The Steelers average 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (450.8).
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • This season the Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers give up (22.4).
  • Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.
  • When Seattle churns out over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In three home games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.7 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
  • Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In three away games this season, Seattle has not hit the over.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

