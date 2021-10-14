Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are only 2-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. A total of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 45.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 45.6 points per game average.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.6, 5.1 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
- The 45.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Vikings have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Vikings score 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers give up per outing (17.4).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.
- The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers allow per contest.
- In games that Minnesota picks up over 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Vikings have four turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (5).
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Panthers average 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Vikings surrender.
- When Carolina puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Panthers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings give up (368.8).
- Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 368.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.
- This year, in three home games, Carolina has not hit the over.
- The average total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.
- Vikings away games this season average 49.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
