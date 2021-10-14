CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esoty_0cQd6Zbc00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are only 2-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. A total of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • Carolina's games have gone over 45.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 45.6 points per game average.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.6, 5.1 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Vikings have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Vikings score 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers give up per outing (17.4).
  • Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.
  • The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers allow per contest.
  • In games that Minnesota picks up over 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Vikings have four turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

  • In Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Panthers average 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Vikings surrender.
  • When Carolina puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Panthers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings give up (368.8).
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 368.8 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three home games, Carolina has not hit the over.
  • The average total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ defense dealt brutal blow after wild win over Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings had a crazy finish in Carolina against the Panthers on Sunday. After squandering a late lead, Kirk Cousins and Co. went right down the field in overtime and scored a game-winning touchdown. The win for the Vikings came at a cost though. Per the team website, Minnesota...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Vikings vs. Panthers, point spread, more

All eyes are on Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 23. He was spotted on the practice field last week but did not play Sunday against the Patriots.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Bank Of America Stadium#The Carolina Panthers#Panthers View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy