Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are only 2-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. A total of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 45.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 45.6 points per game average.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.6, 5.1 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Vikings score 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers give up per outing (17.4).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.

The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers allow per contest.

In games that Minnesota picks up over 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Vikings have four turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (5).

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Panthers average 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Vikings surrender.

When Carolina puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Panthers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings give up (368.8).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 368.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three home games, Carolina has not hit the over.

The average total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.

Vikings away games this season average 49.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

