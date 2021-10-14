Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of five times.

New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.5 total in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Rams put up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).

Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.8 points.

The Rams average 408.2 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 408.6 the Giants give up per outing.

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams surrender (23.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.

The Giants average 380.6 yards per game, only 7.6 fewer than the 388.2 the Rams give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 388.2 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

