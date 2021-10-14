Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Rams vs. GiantsView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of five times.
- New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 48.5 total in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Rams put up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).
- Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.8 points.
- The Rams average 408.2 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 408.6 the Giants give up per outing.
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams surrender (23.2).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.
- The Giants average 380.6 yards per game, only 7.6 fewer than the 388.2 the Rams give up.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 388.2 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- The average point total in Rams away games this season is 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0