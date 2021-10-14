Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) are a big underdog by 10 points as they attempt to break a four-game slide in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The point total is 43.5 for the contest.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

Houston's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 39.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Colts score 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans allow (28.2).

The Colts collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans allow per matchup (391.8).

The Colts have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Texans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year the Texans average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (25.6).

The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up per matchup (369.2).

This year the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

