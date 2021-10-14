CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) are a big underdog by 10 points as they attempt to break a four-game slide in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The point total is 43.5 for the contest.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of five chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 39.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

  • Indianapolis has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Colts score 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans allow (28.2).
  • The Colts collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans allow per matchup (391.8).
  • The Colts have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.
Texans stats and trends

  • Houston is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Texans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
  • This year the Texans average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (25.6).
  • The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up per matchup (369.2).
  • This year the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

