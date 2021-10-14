Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
A projected tight showdown will see the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is on a four-game winning streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against the Chargers, winners of three straight. The game has an over/under of 53.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Ravens vs. ChargersView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Baltimore's games this season have gone over 53 points three of five times.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.
- The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- Ravens games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 53 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- So far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Baltimore has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Ravens put up 27.2 points per game, four more than the Chargers allow per contest (23.2).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.8).
- Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 371.8 yards.
- The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Chargers.
Chargers stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Chargers score five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.
- The Chargers collect 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens give up.
- In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chargers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Ravens home games average 50.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).
- Chargers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (53).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0