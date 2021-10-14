Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A projected tight showdown will see the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is on a four-game winning streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against the Chargers, winners of three straight. The game has an over/under of 53.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 53 points three of five times.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

Ravens games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 53 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

So far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up 27.2 points per game, four more than the Chargers allow per contest (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.8).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 371.8 yards.

The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year the Chargers score five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.

The Chargers collect 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens give up.

In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chargers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Ravens home games average 50.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

Chargers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (53).

