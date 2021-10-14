Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are an underdog by 3 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 49.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of five times.

Arizona's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of five chances this season.

Sunday's total is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 0.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Browns average 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 19 points.

The Browns average 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per outing.

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 353.4 yards.

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).

When Arizona puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns give up.

In games that Arizona churns out more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1).

The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

This year on the road, Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

Arizona has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

