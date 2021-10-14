CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are an underdog by 3 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 49.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of five times.
  • Arizona's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of five chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 0.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

  • In Cleveland's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Browns average 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 19 points.
  • The Browns average 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per outing.
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 353.4 yards.
  • The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.
Cardinals stats and trends

  • In Arizona's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • This year the Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns give up.
  • In games that Arizona churns out more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).

Home and road insights

  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1).
  • The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • This year on the road, Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Arizona has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

