Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOtpc_0cQd6RXo00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.7 points higher than the combined 40.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

  • Green Bay is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Packers put up 24 points per game, four more than the Bears surrender per outing (20).
  • Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20 points.
  • The Packers collect 347.6 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 331.8 the Bears give up per outing.
  • When Green Bay churns out over 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).
Bears stats and trends

  • In Chicago's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bears have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Bears rack up 16.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Packers allow (24.4).
  • The Bears average 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).
  • This season the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Green Bay has hit the over once in three road games this season.
  • Packers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

