Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.
Odds for Packers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.7 points higher than the combined 40.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Packers put up 24 points per game, four more than the Bears surrender per outing (20).
- Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20 points.
- The Packers collect 347.6 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 331.8 the Bears give up per outing.
- When Green Bay churns out over 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).
Bears stats and trends
- In Chicago's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bears have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Bears rack up 16.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Packers allow (24.4).
- The Bears average 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).
- This season the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- On the road, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Green Bay has hit the over once in three road games this season.
- Packers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
