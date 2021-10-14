Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.7 points higher than the combined 40.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Packers put up 24 points per game, four more than the Bears surrender per outing (20).

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20 points.

The Packers collect 347.6 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 331.8 the Bears give up per outing.

When Green Bay churns out over 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Bears rack up 16.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Packers allow (24.4).

The Bears average 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).

This season the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Green Bay has hit the over once in three road games this season.

Packers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

