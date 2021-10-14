Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The point total is 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

New England's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

So far this season Dallas is undefeated against the spread.

The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Cowboys put up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots surrender (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys collect 439.6 yards per game, 122 more yards than the 317.6 the Patriots allow per outing.

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 317.6 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Patriots have forced (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year the Patriots average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Patriots average 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys allow (390.4).

The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.

The Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.

New England has not hit the over in three home games this year.

The average total in Patriots home games this season is 45.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 53.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (51).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.