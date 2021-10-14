Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The point total is 51.
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
- New England's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 43.7 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- So far this season Dallas is undefeated against the spread.
- The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- The Cowboys put up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots surrender (18.4).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
- The Cowboys collect 439.6 yards per game, 122 more yards than the 317.6 the Patriots allow per outing.
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 317.6 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Patriots have forced (6).
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year the Patriots average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.
- The Patriots average 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys allow (390.4).
- The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
- The Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- New England has not hit the over in three home games this year.
- The average total in Patriots home games this season is 45.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
- The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 53.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (51).
