25-13, 28-26, 25-18 Carroll picked up a really nice win in the Raccoon River Conference on Tuesday knocking off ADM who was sitting above them in the conference standings. Carroll didn’t just win they took control and dominated two of the three sets and held off ADM in set two. Carroll hit .152 as a team, having two players with double digits in kills. The Tigers had nine blocks with Haley Hoffman leading the way with four. Carroll had a 93.4% serve efficiency and had seven aces.

CARROLL, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO