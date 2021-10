The DAK XII Conference Meet took place at Dells Rocky Run Golf Course yesterday afternoon. The Madison boys team finished fifth and the girls finished sixth. For the boys, Elijah Sims was the first Bulldog to finish at a time of 17:56.88, good for 11th. Dylan Gerdes came in 18th at 18:26.98. The girls team had Eden Durandt finish 17th at 20:26.75 as the top finisher with Addy Meyer a few spots behind at 24th and a time of 21:32.51. Next week, Madison hosts the SDHSAA Region 2A Meet and Madison Golf and Country Club.

MADISON, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO