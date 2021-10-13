Softball Coaches Poll 10.12.21

Each week during the high school softball season coaches from the three Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class. In conjunction with Nebraska High School Fastpitch, here are the ratings for 10/12/21. Class A (Record), Previous Ranking, First Place Votes. 1. Lincoln Southwest (36-6), 2, 14. 2. Gretna (27-5),...
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College football program remained in the rankings in the latest edition of the 2021 JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Poll. The Bulldogs, who currently boast a 3-1 record on the season, were tabbed at the No. 17 slot after tallying 97 points in the poll. Offensively, Coach Damron's squad is ranked in the top 20 for several categories: passing yards per attempt (7.4 yards | 12th), rushing attempts (153 attempts |12th), kick return yards (356 yards on 18 attempts |12th), and rushing touchdowns (7 TDs | 15th). Defensively, Hancock comes in at No. 9 for sacks (12) and at No. 17 for tackles (258).
WALTHAM, Mass. – Following Saturday's 34-21 win at Saint Anselm College, the Bentley University Falcons climbed six spots in this week's American Football Coaches Association Division II coaches poll to number 18. Bentley's jump of six places in the poll was tied for the second largest this week. California University...
The Emporia State womens soccer team has moved up to number 4 in this weeks National Coaches poll. The Lady Hornets are 9-0-1 for the season and 3-0 in the MIAA. This is their highest ranking ever. Grand Valley State is the number 1 ranked team. Columbus State is ranked...
MAGEE — The Cathedral Lady Green Wave’s run at the 2021 MAIS Class 5A State Tournament came to an end last Saturday night as the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels defeated them 7-1 I a losers’ bracket game at the Magee Sportsplex. “I was pleased with the way we played all...
Abby Ramirez has been named an assistant coach of DePaul softball, head coach Tracie Adix-Zins announced on Friday. Ramirez joins the staff permanently after working as an interim assistant coach for the Blue Demons in the spring of 2021. “I am so excited to be a part of the Blue...
Kentucky defeated Florida in Lexington Saturday night for the first time since 1986, winning 20-13 in a night to remember at Kroger Field. The win propelled Kentucky into the top 15 of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky checks in at No. 14 in the latest update, making them...
A familiar face has returned to the Grand Valley State University women’s softball team coaching staff this season. New assistant coach Ryan Schalk, who was on the staff in 2017 and graduated from GVSU in 2014, has come home as an assistant for the Lakers in the 2022 season after a three-year stint at Toledo University.
The third weekly Field Hockey Top 10 Coaches Poll of the season. Dropped out: Farmington (5), Old Saybrook (10). First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 20-19-18-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-10 basis. Others receiving votes: Barlow (6-1) 21, Old Saybrook (8-1-1) 17, Ridgefield (6-2-1) 15, Farmington (5-1-1-1) 8, Stonington (6-1) 8. The...
The Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up two spots to No. 4 in this week's Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes also moved up two spots to No. 3, while fellow Big Ten schools Ohio State and Michigan enter the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. The Big Ten now has four schools in the top, more than any other conference.
Following a week with a lot of movement, there was little change in this week’s Section618.com Deep South Volleyball Coaches’ Poll. Nashville remains number one after receiving 10 of the 12 first place votes. Fairfield picked up the other two first place votes and remains second. Centralia remains third, a spot ahead of Carterville.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Northwestern College men’s soccer team (9-1-1, 5-0 GPAC) move up to spots to No. 21 in this week’s National Association Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) coaches’ poll, the league office announced this morning. The Raiders are coming off two Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) wins last week,...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- Kapaun Mt. Carmel hired Olympian Kelsey Stewart to coach the Crusader softball team, the school announced on Thursday. Stewart is fresh off a silver medal with the USA softball team at the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to being a part of the USA softball team, she's also won two national championships at the collegiate level at Florida.
Kaiser High School’s softball field will be renamed the John “Spotty” Stevens Memorial Field, honoring the longtime athletic coach, security officer and locker room attendant who mentored Fontana student-athletes, teachers, and administrators for more than 30 years. The Fontana Unified School District Board of Education approved the renaming of the...
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following the Week 5 action in college football. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 21 in the new coaches poll after its 19-13 (...)
Suffolk University’s softball team will have a new coach at the helm for the Spring 2022 season. “Suffolk had all the criteria I was looking for,” said Janet Maguire, the new Softball head coach. “They’ve had success in the past so I know it is a place we can win, there are so many great people here.”
Randy Bryant will serve as Darlington High School’s (DHS) varsity softball head coach, the school announced. Bryant spent the past 17 years as an assistant coach for the team. DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke said Bryant’s experience with the team will serve the student-athletes well moving into the season. “Coach Bryant has worked with our softball program for many years, and we are excited to see him take over as the head varsity coach,” she said. “We wish Coach Bryant and our Lady Falcon softball team much success.” Bryant will assume the role following the retirement of longtime head coach Tim Wiley earlier this year. “It is a great honor to lead the Darlington High School softball program, which I have been a part of for many years,” Bryant said. “I love Darlington and the high school and am very proud of the program we have built. I have built great relationships with players and parents over the years through our program and softball camps. I look forward to leading a first-class softball program that competes at a high level with integrity and good sportsmanship.” Since 1972, Bryant coached multiple leagues of baseball and softball in the Darlington area, including Darlington Dixie Youth, Darlington American Legion and Darlington Recreation. He also coached the Darlington Ice travel ball team for 12 years.
Blake Morgan led the Whitehall softball team to two state tournament appearances in four seasons. The Zephyrs coach resigned from the position last week, according to a news release from Whitehall athletic director Bob Hartman. The team finished as District 11 Class 6A runner-up in both 2019 and 2021. “Coach...
(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – Carnegie Mellon University softball head coach Monica Harrison is excited to announce the hiring of Katie Rufo as the Tartans next assistant coach. Rufo joins Coach Harrison as the full-time assistant coach following an assistant coaching role at Wellesley College and a playing career at both Division I Elon University and Division III Johnson & Wales University.
