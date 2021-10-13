Aliens Fireteam Elite Digital Deluxe Edition is on SALE on the Xbox Store

There's nothing wrong with the standard Xbox controller for most games, but sometimes you get into a game and realize how nice an extra button or two would be. Maybe you're in a racing game and you want paddles for shifting gears or you're super into space flight games and want more options for pitching or rolling as you fly. That's what the Elite Controller was designed for, offering extra buttons that work with a ton of different games. These controllers can be fun, but they're also expensive most of the time. Most retailers have dropped the price of this controller from $180 to $150 this week, but if you add in this coupon from Target you can drop that price down to $135.

