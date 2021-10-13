CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliens Fireteam Elite Digital Deluxe Edition is on SALE on the Xbox Store

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf playing some of the new titles meant waiting for a discount here's a great chance. The Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as Upgrade, are now available for a lower price. We are, of course, talking about Aliens: Fireteam Elite. which debuted this year. If you are an Xbox Gold...

Xbox introduces accessibility tags in its store

Xbox has announced the addition of accessibility tags to the Microsoft Store. The new feature is already available to members of the Xbox Accessibility Insiders League, who will provide feedback before tags are made available to everyone in the coming months, Xbox said. Tags will show the level of accessibility...
VIDEO GAMES
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe on sale for $10

Immerse yourself in the Dungeons & Dragons forgotten realms and embark on an incredible adventure with the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe. It’s now at its best price ever for 48 hours only!. In this collection, you’ll slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue, wield fearsome magics...
VIDEO GAMES
The Xbox Store on the web is getting a brand new look

Microsoft has quietly started to roll out a redesigned Xbox Store on the web that lets customers add games to their wishlist or launch cloud-enabled games. This new Xbox Store was spotted yesterday by Twitter user @tamelucas (via The Verge), and it seems to be only available in Canada as of this writing.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox Elite Series 2 controller on sale for $135, its lowest price to date

There's nothing wrong with the standard Xbox controller for most games, but sometimes you get into a game and realize how nice an extra button or two would be. Maybe you're in a racing game and you want paddles for shifting gears or you're super into space flight games and want more options for pitching or rolling as you fly. That's what the Elite Controller was designed for, offering extra buttons that work with a ton of different games. These controllers can be fun, but they're also expensive most of the time. Most retailers have dropped the price of this controller from $180 to $150 this week, but if you add in this coupon from Target you can drop that price down to $135.
VIDEO GAMES
Save $30 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Right now you can get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller on sale for $30 off MSRP. Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.
VIDEO GAMES
Welcome to the Skin Store for Rust Console Edition

The Skin Store for Rust Console Edition is finally here! October 7 marks the release of our first content update, adding to the game new monuments and the possibility to customize the way you look via our exciting cosmetic shop!. Skins will be available in bundles centered around a specific...
VIDEO GAMES
Aliens Fireteam Elite introduces a quickplay feature to join in any campaign mission

Let’s say you’ve cut your way through the campaign of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and you’re hoping to find some other folks to play with when taking on harder versions of the game’s missions. As of last week, an update to the co-op shooter has made that easier thanks to the addition of a quickplay feature, which lets players queue up for any campaign mission that matches their difficulty and challenge card preferences.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox and Trolli Unveil Limited-Edition Packaging to Celebrate Xbox 20th Anniversary

As a part of our ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations, Xbox is excited to partner with Trolli — a brand that truly embodies the neon-lit, fantastical worlds of gaming—to unveil limited-edition packaging inspired by some of your favorite titles available with Xbox Game Pass. Each limited-edition package of Trolli sour gummi candy comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking access to over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and mobile devices, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller Arrives This November

Update: It's official! Xbox has announced the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller, along with a unique Stereo Headset to celebrate the occasion. Razer has also created a Limited Edition Universal Quick Charging Stand to partner with the controller, available separately in the near future. You can pre-order the controller from...
VIDEO GAMES
The Supporter Edition of ATOM RPG launches on Xbox

A post-apocalyptic role player which has been picking up players on PC through Steam for a few years, ATOM RPG has now made the move to Xbox, launching in Supporter Edition form. Available to purchase and download right now, ATOM RPG Supporter Edition on Xbox will set you back £15.74,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Xbox Stereo Headset Is Getting A 20th Anniversary Edition

Xbox has officially unveiled a 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller today, set to release this November as part of the celebrations, and the Xbox Stereo Headset will also be benefiting from a Special Edition. The design, like the controller, similarly features a translucent black body with silver internals. "Green accents...
ELECTRONICS
PS5 Digital Edition vs Xbox Series S: which digital-only console should you buy?

The PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S are similar in that they both ditch the classic disc drive in favor of an all-digital approach. This means they’re cheaper than disc-based consoles. But if you have your heart set on a digital variant, what are the key differences between the PS5 Digital Edition vs Xbox Series S? And importantly, have you fully considered the pros and cons of ditching physical media for good?
VIDEO GAMES
Microsoft taps Adidas for 20th anniversary edition Xbox sneakers

In brief: Xbox is joining forces with Adidas to create its first console-inspired sneaker collaboration. The Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers feature translucent green details inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox and launch title Halo: Combat Evolved on November 15, 2001. You’d be forgiven for mistaking...
BUSINESS
Adidas celebrates 20 years of Xbox with limited-edition neon green sneakers

Neon green defined the Nineties. But just as it heralded a new era for gaming, so Microsoft’s mighty Xbox reclaimed the colour for the new millennium. With more than a little help from Halo, the console quickly became synonymous with a delightfully lurid shade of sage. Fitting, then, that Adidas is using an equally vibrant colour palette to celebrate 20 years since the first-gen Xbox landed in living rooms. Loud enough to leave you squinting, the Adidas Originals by Xbox double-down on the lime and lawn aesthetic. Slightly subtler is the scripted detail on the side, which nods to the system's Seattle birthplace. Button-mashing might have moved on, but for the gamers who pick up these kicks, their sole will always be green. Due later this year, we await word on pricing and production numbers.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox Series X SpongeBob SquarePants-themed edition unveiled

The latest Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console is sporting a design reminiscent of the popular cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants, with the matching controllers to boot. The new colorful Xbox Series X gaming console goes alongside the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a multiplayer game consisting of characters like Spongebob Squarepants, the Legend of Korra, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and others.
VIDEO GAMES
Embrace a Love for the Classics with the ID@Xbox Retro Sale

There’s no visual style more iconic that expresses a love for gaming more than retro pixel art. Join us in this love letter to gaming culture from some of the most passionate new voices in the industry, while enjoying discounts of up to 75% during the [email protected] Retro Sale. Here’s just a few of the great titles featured:
VIDEO GAMES
The Alien Cube Release Comes to Steam and Epic Games Store

AAA games may be the biggest things for major studios like Ubisoft and the like, but that isn’t always what wins. These days independent, smaller development companies take risks that pay off well for the gaming community. Like Scott Cawthon of Five Nights at Freddy’s, some have created entire franchises around work like this. On that note, one of the biggest subgenres of indie games is the horror indie genre. A majority of indie games in development lately are horror games, and they just stick. And today comes the release of the highly anticipated sequel to Land of Pain, titled The Alien Cube.
VIDEO GAMES
This Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds Sale Is Absolute Fire

One might say that the Jabra Elite 75t are some of the best truly wireless earbuds on the market, and we’d probably agree with them. And now, they are even cheaper (making them an even better value), coming in at just $129.99. That’s good for $20 off of its (new) regular price. These were originally priced at $179, but have recently been dropped to $149 regularly when the Elite 85t models were announced.
ELECTRONICS

