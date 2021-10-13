The Nobel is about education
Education is the scaffolding that supports everything about society. The things we teach our kids are the things that build their futures and our world. Without education, there is no science. There is no technology. There aren’t the logistics that keep trucks on the road and paper towels on store shelves and gas in pumps at the local convenience store. While we frequently think of the workforce as what drives the American machine, that workforce starts as kids learning their alphabet and grows from there.www.bradfordera.com
