CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Nobel is about education

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Education is the scaffolding that supports everything about society. The things we teach our kids are the things that build their futures and our world. Without education, there is no science. There is no technology. There aren’t the logistics that keep trucks on the road and paper towels on store shelves and gas in pumps at the local convenience store. While we frequently think of the workforce as what drives the American machine, that workforce starts as kids learning their alphabet and grows from there.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Op-Ed: America deserves a fair debate about CRT in education

Despite identifying as a centrist independent, I’ve been a down-ballot Democrat my entire life, voting for Democratic presidents, senators, and representatives with the lone exception of Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick this past election. Should this information matter? A bit, I suppose: I’m hoping to reach moderate Democrats who have been reluctant to consider key questions about Critical Race Theory in education.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

What Nobel Prizes say about national greatness | Column

It’s Nobel Prize season. The 2021 winners in medicine/physiology are two Americans, Dr. David Julius and Dr. Ardem Patapoutian, who’ve done groundbreaking research on the senses of touch, taste, heat and pain. Their joint discoveries may yield new, non-opioid treatments for pain and other breakthroughs. Patapoutian had his cellphone switched off, and so he missed the call from Stockholm. The committee eventually reached his 94-year-old father on a landline, so Patapoutian learned that he hit the prestige jackpot from his dad.
SCIENCE
WTOV 9

WPHS students learn about careers in education

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A handful of Wheeling Park High School students had a chance to learn about a career in education on Thursday. "Beyond Education" is a student leadership group developed to support emerging leaders and expose them to education as a possible profession. The event included representative from...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Angrist
Kingsport Times-News

What would Thomas Jefferson think about education today?

Every young American is entitled to a K-12 education. Mostly, we have Thomas Jefferson to thank for that. He championed his idea of tax-funded general education for all children of citizens. Nearly the entire world has since adopted his concept. Literacy, once reserved for aristocracy, makes social mobility and the...
GATE CITY, VA
boulderjewishnews.org

Educators: Learn about The Legacy of the St. Louis

The Colorado Holocaust Educators have announced their fall training geared for middle and high school teachers. Due to the webinar nature of the program, educators from across the United States are invited to attend. The program is also open to non-educators interested in the topic. Colorado educators will receive 1.5 clock hours of instruction toward the renewal of their Colorado Teaching License.
EDUCATION
Bradford Era

No Nobel for Pa. legislators

It usually doesn’t require the award of a Nobel Prize to demonstrate how wrong-headed Pennsylvania state legislators can be in crafting public policy based on their own ideology rather than the public interest. But such a Nobel Prize, in economics, was awarded Monday to David Card of the University of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
niagaranow.com

Education about reconciliation goes beyond holiday, principal says

Virgil school involves all staff and students in encouraging compassion, empathy. Inside Crossroads Public School, 6,509 orange hands adorn one prominent wall, each hand created by the students and staff to represent Indigenous children who died attending Canada's residential schools. “We all get shivers looking at it. It has brought...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#School Voucher#Charter Schools#American#Princeton#The Wightman School#Linden Elementary
Salina Post

ED FRONTLINES: Only 1 science Nobel winner is U.S.-educated

“I don’t need to learn no science. If I have a science problem, I can just hire a scientist!” That is an occasional response an American teacher may encounter from rich foreign students when teaching at an American school—perhaps in Central or South America, or in the Middle East. It is an attitude of the privileged wealthy. If you have money, you don’t need to waste time on learning. Just hire the educated specialist you need. Only those few will need to study science.
EDUCATION
Daily Local News

TCHS Pickering educator earns Claes Nobel Educator award

PHOENIXVILLE — Technical College High School (TCHS) Pickering Special Education Teacher Laura McGinley was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) that honors educators worldwide. McGinley was nominated for her outstanding dedication to excellence in education and because of the difference she is making in her students’ lives.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Cynthiana Democrat

Education

Monday: Chocolate mini donuts, banana, orange juice, choice of milk. Tuesday: Cookies n’ Cream bar, apple, orange juice, choice of milk. Wednesday: Chicken biscuit, apple, orange juice, choice of milk. Thursday: Strawberry Pop-Tart, orange, orange juice, choice of milk. Friday: Mini pancake wraps, applesauce cup, orange juice, choice of milk.
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
mdcthereporter.com

Her Story Educates Others About The Abilities People With Disabilities Have

Corrinne Lockamy has felt the unwanted stares when she uses her motorized scooter or wheelchair. “People assume a lot because of how someone looks,” said Lockamy, who was born with cerebral palsy. “I try my best as a person to talk to people about disabilities and my story.”. The 42-year-old...
HEALTH
The 74

Free Tutoring Could Replace Gifted-and-Talented Education

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to end New York City’s gifted-and-talented program presents education advocates, policymakers and — as de Blasio is term-limited — his successor with an opportunity to rebuild the program in a way that better serves working New Yorkers, and provides opportunity for kids who need it most. Even advocates for the […]
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Indigenous Peoples Day rooted in controversy

Columbus Day celebrations in the United States – meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with “discovering” the New World – are almost as old as the nation itself. The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing. But since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day – a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of the people living in the Americas both before and after Columbus’ arrival. In the following Q&A, Susan C. Faircloth, an enrolled...
POLITICS
wagmtv.com

ACAP Invites Parents and Guardians to Get Educated About Vaping

Presque Isle- Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) is inviting parents and guardians to participate in an upcoming information session about adolescents and e-cigarettes. There are many misconceptions about these devices that are on the rise with local youth. While many adults look to this as a cessation opportunity, the reality is that when used by adolescents it can lead to a lifetime of addiction.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
kempercountymessenger.com

Local team works to educate about vaccines

During the pandemic, which began in the spring of 2020, some areas of the state have been more heavily affected than others, with Kemper County being one of those areas. In fact, DeKalb Alderman Tracy Naylor stated he believes the community has been one of the hardest-hit in the state. For this reason, Delta Health Alliance is working with a local team to help educate residents about the COVID vaccines and the importance of being vaccinated, with Naylor heading up that group.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy