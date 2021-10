There aren’t too many things to nitpick about the Dallas Cowboys‘ 5-1 start, but Mike McCarthy’s in-game management is one of them. McCarthy has come under fire for his clock management and decision to play for long field goals in key spots on multiple occasions this season, but thus far, those mistakes haven’t cost Dallas a game. They have drawn the ire of fans and the criticism of analysts though.

