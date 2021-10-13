CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Potato and Ricotta Latkes

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grate potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Stir in ricotta, flour, sugar, orange peel, baking powder and salt. Add eggs and raisins; mix until well combined. In a large, heavy, non-stick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Using a tablespoon, spoon potato mixture...

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
The Kitchn: These chocolate chip scones will satisfy your cookie cravings

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
One potato, two potato

Autumn, when the air turns cooler, is when I think of adding potatoes to our meals. Growing up, we rarely had the starchy goodness of potatoes or bread. The occasional exception was rich, eggy challah on a Friday night or for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana. For the latter, the bread was not the usual plait but was circular and studded with raisins.
Thanksgiving Crab Cakes

Cousins Travis and Ryan Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. make this a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast. crackers crumbs (about 12 crackers; such as saltines) This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Spicy Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potatoes and Cheddar on Top | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rachael brings the heat to shepherd's pie with chili powder + spicy sausage and uses sweet potatoes in the mashed...
26 Sweet Potato Sides, From Mashed to Ottolenghi-fied

Whether you like your sweet potatoes snow-capped with marshmallows or as savory as these orange tubers can be, there’s no doubt that a sweet potato side dish belongs on your Thanksgiving menu. We’ve broken it down by texture—mashed, roasted, pancake-ified, you name it—so you’re one step closer to deciding how you want to present these crowd-pleasers.
How to Make Latkes for Hanukkah (or Whenever a Craving Strikes)

Hanukkah don’t start ’til a piping hot plate of latkes hits the holiday table. Fact. The crispy fried potato pancakes are downright addictive, and luckily, they’re also a breeze to cook at home. But there are a few key tips for making them flawlessly. Read on to learn how to make latkes, plus what to serve with the iconic potato dish (and how to reheat the leftovers to their former glory).
Skillet Ricotta Pasta with Roasted Broccoli.

This skillet ricotta pasta is a perfect weeknight meal! Silky smooth ricotta sauce that comes together in minutes, coats your favorite noodles and gets tossed with roasted broccoli. Easy as can be!. I’m on team #easydinner this week!. Getting back into the swing of things this season has been crazy...
SLOWE COOKING: A new take on Chocolate Chip Cookies

A friend and I recently made chocolate chip cookies by a recipe that she was given by a friend. While the recipe is similar to the one on the package of Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chips, it has been tweaked and we liked the result. The cookies were crisp on the edges and chewy in the middle – just the way we like them.
This Basque-Style Sweet Potato Cheesecake Is a Delicious Study in Contrasts

To eat a Basque cheesecake—burnished, bronzed, crustless, custardy—is to enthusiastically embrace the pleasures of contrast. It is a bold presence on the table, yet beneath that seemingly scorched, shining exterior, the interior is plush and velvety. It is the faint bitterness of the former that amplifies the gentle sweetness of the latter. It’s an utter dream.
Hear Us Out: These Almond Butter Breakfast Sweet Potatoes Are So Good

Eating veggies first thing in the morning isn’t natural for some of us, we get it — but hear us out…. Getting a warm dose of fiber, vitamins, minerals and spices at the start of your day can set you up to feel supremely nourished all day long. And it may just scratch that pumpkin spice itch.
Sweet Potato Chocolate Cheesecake [Vegan]

1 and 1/2 cups raw cashews soaked for 2+ hours {See Notes}. Add the walnuts to a food processor or high-powered blender and blend until it breaks down into fine powder. Add the remaining crust ingredients and blend until you get a sticky mixture. If using other nuts or seeds you might have to add a tad more water for the mixture to stick together.
Sweet Potato Ginger Soup is an Ode to Autumn

We know: this sunny warm weather is still not yielding autumn vibes. So let's conjure and coax in the season with this warm, rich sweet potato ginger soup that Jose Luis Chavez, the chef at Selva Grill’s downtown location, has been making for 12 years. Find the soup featured as a daily special, or make it at home in a large batch and freeze what you don't eat for a quick, go-to meal that feels like a hug.
WHAT'S COOKING? October is the beginning of sweet potato season

The year 2020 was a year of many “firsts,” including being the first time in more than 200 years that Indian Field Campmeeting was not held. Thankfully, we held it last week. And while precautions made it somewhat different this year, we still had excellent daily worship services and had fellowship with cautious physical contact. As far as the “feasting,” we still enjoyed fried chicken, baked chicken, roast beef, pork chops, macaroni pie, stewed squash and cabbage, etc. We also had my personal favorite – candied yams – every day but one. You see the supply of sweet potatoes ran very low in our area because of Campmeeting. Fortunately my son Lance (the music director for worship) had to drive to Florence to get some supplies. His home there is a stone’s throw from a grocery store that had them on sale, so he bought a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes to bring back and solved our family’s shortage.
Your weekend brunch sorted: Sweet potato shakshuka with sriracha butter

Chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad admit this dish is “a far cry from a classic shakshuka, yes, but we’ve found that sweet potatoes provide just the right amount of moisture and heft to serve as a base for these eggs.“Serve this vibrant dish as a weekend brunch; it sure looks the part,” they suggest.Sweet potato shakshuka with sriracha butter and pickled onions Serves: 4Ingredients:1kg sweet potatoes, skin on and scrubbed clean1 small red onion, thinly sliced into rounds2 tbsp lemon juice3 tbsp olive oil150g mature cheddar, roughly grated3 garlic cloves, crushed1 tsp cumin seeds, roughly crushed with a pestle...
