Ballet & Barre-BQ serves family fun
The Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet & Barre-BQ promises an afternoon of music, food and fun for the entire family this Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Town of Livingston on the Square. The fundraising event will feature catering by The Pig & Pint, music by The Red Hots, games for the young and young at heart, and the guild’s fall raffle drawing. To cap the day, Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet senior company members will perform an excerpt from their new ballet.onlinemadison.com
