CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole

By Recipes
Farm and Dairy
 6 days ago

1 40-ounce can chopped sweet potatoes or yams in light syrup, drained. 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, divided use. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly spray a 1 1/2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, using a potato masher or fork,...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potatoes#Casserole#Pumpkin Pie#Food Drink
arcamax.com

The Kitchn: These chocolate chip scones will satisfy your cookie cravings

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
countryliving.com

Thanksgiving Crab Cakes

Cousins Travis and Ryan Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. make this a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast. crackers crumbs (about 12 crackers; such as saltines) This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

How to Grow and Harvest Sweet Potatoes

Cultivating these root vegetables on your own will make them taste that much better. A sweet potato is, as its name suggests, a sweet tuberous root vegetable that grows prolifically underground. "In many cultures, the young shoots and leaves are also eaten as greens," explains Greg Peterson, founder of The Urban Farm. There are dozens of sweet potato varieties—and they are not to be confused with yams, which have bumpy, bark-like skin and starchy, less-sweet flesh—from the popular Beaureguard to the tasty Jewel; they come in all different colors and sizes. Ahead, exactly how to grow and harvest sweet potatoes, so you can enjoy them alongside your favorite fall-time recipes.
AGRICULTURE
rachaelray.com

Spicy Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potatoes and Cheddar on Top

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Spicy Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potatoes and Cheddar on Top. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's...
RECIPES
Food Beast

Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Flavor Pop-Tarts Are a Sweet Reality

Why no one ever thought to fuse together an Eggo waffle with a Pop-Tart is a wonder to me. But I'm glad the big-brained folks at Kellogg's finally got around to this fantastic fusion by debuting Eggo Frosted Maple Flavor Pop-Tarts this December. Here's the rundown on this new toaster...
FOOD & DRINKS
Farm and Dairy

Sweet Potato and Ginger Soup

In a medium pot over medium heat, add the sweet potatoes, water, ginger juice, and salt. Cook until sweet potatoes are tender. Working in batches, transfer potatoes and cooking water to a blender or food processor and process to a smooth consistency.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Maple, Vanilla, and Cardamom Glazed Squash Rings

The buttery glaze that tops these delicious roasted squash rings adds just the right amount of sweetness. The buttery glaze that tops these delicious squash rings adds just the right amount of sweetness and interest to the earthy flavor and silky texture of roasted squash. Cutting the sqaush into half-rings and roasting in high heat means you'll have a delicious side dish in no time. You can use any color or variety of acorn, delicata, mini kabocha, or sweet dumpling squash in this recipe. They all have skin that is thin enough to be edible when roasted. Editors note: We have also used this method (with this butter) to cook wedges of Kobacha squash, which has a somewhat drier (but very flavorful) flesh that benefits from the butter. This squash seems to brown faster so we recommend dropping the oven temperature to 425 and extending the cooking time by 10 minutes to make sure the wedges are cooked through.
RECIPES
Yoga Journal

These Spiced-Salt Sweet Potato Wedges Are Semi-Circles of Delight

The perfect healthy French fry alternative does not exist? Oh, but it does. These spiced, salted, sweet potato wedges are a direct hit on your fried-food cravings, but in a way more nutritious package. Sweet potatoes are a slightly-lower-calorie, way-more-vitamin dense tuber compared to the standard spud most fries come...
RECIPES
thechalkboardmag.com

Hear Us Out: These Almond Butter Breakfast Sweet Potatoes Are So Good

Eating veggies first thing in the morning isn’t natural for some of us, we get it — but hear us out…. Getting a warm dose of fiber, vitamins, minerals and spices at the start of your day can set you up to feel supremely nourished all day long. And it may just scratch that pumpkin spice itch.
RECIPES
foodiecrush.com

Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes

These chipotle pepper mashed sweet potatoes are a tasty alternative to regular mashed potatoes, and a fantabulous pairing with chicken, pork chops, and more. Most eaters I know love dipping into a batch of the best, creamy, dreamy, buttery mashed potatoes. The starchy goodness that the taste of potatoes has embedded in our food loving DNA is a standard comfort food side dish. I mean, what’s not to love?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy