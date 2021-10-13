Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole

The buttery glaze that tops these delicious roasted squash rings adds just the right amount of sweetness. The buttery glaze that tops these delicious squash rings adds just the right amount of sweetness and interest to the earthy flavor and silky texture of roasted squash. Cutting the sqaush into half-rings and roasting in high heat means you'll have a delicious side dish in no time. You can use any color or variety of acorn, delicata, mini kabocha, or sweet dumpling squash in this recipe. They all have skin that is thin enough to be edible when roasted. Editors note: We have also used this method (with this butter) to cook wedges of Kobacha squash, which has a somewhat drier (but very flavorful) flesh that benefits from the butter. This squash seems to brown faster so we recommend dropping the oven temperature to 425 and extending the cooking time by 10 minutes to make sure the wedges are cooked through.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO