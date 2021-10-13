Review: Ghost Force “Krik Krok”; “Burghorror”

Sterling Archer and the rest of the scrappy, unscrupulous spies at The Agency find themselves suddenly with an unprecedented amount of attention after they made waves at the end of the last season with a little project known as “saving the world.” Sterling and company have a newly inflated ego after their recent success, but they learn that they’re not the only ones in the spy game that have sincerely upped their game. The members of Agency struggle with a new freelance approach to their missions, perpetual financial woes, and a highly competent spy threat who’s ready to beat Sterling at his own game. And that’s all to say nothing of the psychological and emotional pain that these characters attempt to deal with while they strive towards self-improvement or deluded repression. However, whether they’re drowning their enemies in a fjord or drowning their own sorrows at the bottom of the glass, the same old Archer is back and ready for more.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO